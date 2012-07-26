Muse Take Inspiration from Dubstep for New Album

While they have no plans to go full-on dubstep, or even do a hybrid album like Korn, Muse have admitted to taking some influence from American dubstep producer Skrillex for their upcoming new album, The 2nd Law.

"We went to see Skrillex in Camden around October," frontman Matt Bellamy recently told NME. "We went, 'Fuck, it's so heavy,' loved it. I was like a full metal gig, they had circles of death, people were moshing, I hadn't seen a reaction like that to electronic music before. We took inspiration and came up with The 2nd Law: Unsustainable."

But don't expect to hear many electronic breakdowns on The 2nd Law, which is due out September 18. Instead, the band are hoping to channel the energy found in modern electronic music into their progressive brand of rock music."The moshpit has moved from guitars and gone towards the laptop, so with that song we're trying to see if we can challenge the laptop," said Bellamy. "We created something that was dubsteppy but we wanted to see if we could do it with real instruments.We wanted to ask, 'Can rock bands compete with what these guys are doing?'"Listen to "Survival," the first single off The 2nd Law, below: