Music Community Reacts to the Death of Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs

No one has changed the way we as a culture consume music quite like Steve Jobs. Whether you loved him or hated him, this much is undeniably true.

When news of Jobs' death made its way online, it took no time at all for everyone's Twitter and Facebook feeds to be clogged with messages of condolences and remembrance for the beloved public figuree. Members of the music community that Jobs so helped to revolutionize were among those paying their respects, and we've compiled a brief list of some of those who spoke out about the late Apple co-founder.

Guns N' Roses: "When people say it's not about the possessions but how you're remembered — they are talking about people like Steve Jobs. RIP."

Coldplay: "We are so sad to hear about the passing of Steve Jobs. In all of our encounters with him he was such a lovely man, and always so humble about his incredible talents. Like all of the people he knew, and the millions of others he didn't, we will miss him."

Nikki Sixx: "RIP Steve Jobs. Steve was of his era what Thomas Edison was to the beginning of the 20th century. You made all our lives a better place."

Blink-182: "RIP Steve Jobs. Thanks for everything that you have done for the music business and the world."

Trent Reznor: "Thanks for the tools, the inspiration, the possibilities... Miss you already Steve."

Mick Jagger: "RIP Steve Jobs."

Sebastian Bach: "RIP, Steve Jobs. Thanks for allowing me to put my whole CD collection in my pocket. You have made air travel a lot more fun, among other things."

Tommy Lee: "RIP Mr. Jobs! Excuse me… Mr. Incredible!"

DJ Ashba: "RIP - Steve Jobs was not only a visionary but a true genius. He was one of my biggest inspirations and always will be. God bless him, his family and friends and everyone at Apple computers. You will truly be missed."

Bret Michaels: "First, I must express my deepest condolences to Steve's wife, Laurene, his family and friends. He showed great strength and perseverance through his illness and continued to be an innovator all the while remaining positive while fighting his battle with cancer. I can only thank Steve for his innovation, inspiration and creativity while touching all of our lives in some way shape or form. Again, my condolences. He will be missed."

Joe Satriani: "R.I.P. Steve Jobs. I bet you're busy right now revolutionizing and redesigning the afterlife for all of us to enjoy when our time comes."

Dee Snider: "Thank you, Steve Jobs. You rocked our world… and you never played a note."

Tracii Guns: "Steve Jobs, rest in peace. You really did change the world. Thank you for so much cool stuff that keeps me from getting bored on long trips and making computers that are virus-free . Even my almost-3-year-old can operate an iPod and iPad . I think the world lost a real innovator today."

Fred Durst: "RIP Steve Jobs! True visionary."

Wes Borland: "I feel stupid, but I have to say it: What an impact Steve Jobs has had on my life. My iPhone may just be the most useful tool I own. Bummer."

Lamb of God: "RIP Steve Jobs."

Matt Sorum: "Rest in peace, Steve Jobs. The visionary master."

Amon Amarth: R.I.P. Steve Jobs"