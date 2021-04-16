Music Is Win’s Tyler Larson uses Kirk Hammett’s Ouija Board guitar to play his 5 best Metallica solos

After getting his hands on Eddie Van Halen’s 5150 tour-played Kramer Custom earlier this week, Music Is Win’s Tyler Larson has taken Kirk Hammett’s Ouija Board ESP for a test-drive.

The iconic guitar, which – along with the EVH Kramer – went up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll this week, was played on Load, Reload, Garage Inc., the Black Album and S&M – as well as, Larson notes, live DVD Cunning Stunts, which the YouTuber claims to have watched countless times as a budding guitar player.

After observing the neck-through construction and heavy string gauge, Larson proceeds to take the guitar on a whistle-stop tour through what he reckons are Hammett’s five best Metallica solos.

Naturally, these include classics Master of Puppets, One and Enter Sandman, as well as deeper cuts Trapped Under Ice and Hero of the Day – the latter is just the riff, but given Larson had limited time with the guitar, we won’t dub thee unforgiven.

Hammett’s Ouija Board ESP is expected to sell for between $300,000 and $350,000, with a minimum bid of $225,000. If you have that kind of disposable income, head over to Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The Ouija is the latest of Hammett’s guitars to go under the hammer, after the ESP he played in Metallica’s One music video sold for $112,500 earlier this week.