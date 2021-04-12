The ESP guitar Kirk Hammett used in Metallica's One music video sells for $112,500

The electric guitar Kirk Hammett used in Metallica's One music video has sold for $112,500 to an anonymous buyer at auction.

The ESP 400 Series S-Type – which sports a natural finish, rosewood slab neck and Kirk Hammett's signature in silver ink on the body – was listed via Heritage Auctions last week. When we first reported the auction on April 7, the guitar stood at a bid of $26,000.

We know little else about the guitar's specifications, however we can see it also has a triple single-coil pickup configuration, Floyd Rose-style tremolo and black hardware. Heritage Auctions describes its condition as “excellent”. The guitar also comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

One was the first Metallica song to receive an accompanying music video, despite the fact it appeared on the band's fourth studio album, ...And Justice for All. The video features scenes from 1971 film Johnny Got His Gun, alongside black-and-white footage of the band performing.

Around the time of its release, MTV played the One music video during the daytime, in between videos by U2, Bon Jovi and Debbie Gibson, solidifying Metallica's position in mainstream music.

Also sold over the weekend was an Eddie Van Halen-owned Frankenstrat, gifted to Leslie West, which went for $50,000.