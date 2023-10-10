Musician's Friend proves the best deals aren't on Amazon with up to 40% off big-name brands in their 40th Anniversary Sale

Celebrating a monumental 40 years in business, Musician’s Friend has knocked a staggering up to 40% off a massive range of products . To help mark this grand achievement, they are slashing prices left, right and center – and as you’d expect, all the major brands are represented. You’ll find hearty discounts on everything from Fender classics to affordable Epiphone acoustics and so much more.

Now, this sale is huge, and covers a vast range of items – and it’s not limited to guitar-related products. It also includes PA and lighting rigs, drums, keyboards and even microphones. So for that reason, we implore you to take a look at the entire sale for yourself. You have until 29 October to get involved.

Of course, if you aren't quite ready to splash the cash just yet, the Black Friday guitar deals will be launching at the end of next month. So be sure to keep an eye on Guitar World for the very best deals over the entire Cyber Weekend.

Musician's Friend 40th Ann. Sale: Up to 40% off

Musician's Friend is celebrating their 40th anniversary this week, so to celebrate they're offering up to 40% off a huge range of guitar gear. The sale covers a massive range of items from guitars and pedals to PA systems and studio monitors, well worth a browse to see what you can pick up.

A few of our highlights include a whopping $190 off this stunning Fender Player Stratocaster in the eye-catching Blue Burst finish. This guitar offers superb versatility with its HSS pickup configuration and the modern C neck profile is a joy to play.

Next, we need to give a shout-out to the Epiphone SG Traditional Pro in Sparkling Burgundy, which is down to $399 ! The affordable version of a late ‘60s classic offers players superb value for money and is a steal at this price.