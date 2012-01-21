NAMM 2012: ENGL's New Retro Tube 100 Head and Cabinet

Here's a new Guitar World video, a demo of the Retro Tube 100 amp by ENGL, filmed this week at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California. The guitarist in the video is Doug Rappoport, who plays with Edgar Winter.

This new, organic-sounding 100-watt amp is part of what ENGL considers a slightly new direction. It features all-new circuitry, providing a smooth, vintage sound -- not quite the high-gain sound ENGL has become known for, despite their amps' versatility. For more info, including tube details, the two channels and the interchangeable front frames, check out the video below.

