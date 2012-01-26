NAMM 2012 Video: Peavey AT-200 Guitar with Antares Auto-Tune

Guitar World visited the Peavey booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to check out the Peavey AT-200 guitar with Antares Auto-Tune built in.

This guitar self-tunes and self-intonates at the push of a button -- and it's all done digitally. There are no moving parts in the tuning process. Notice how out of tune the guitar is before the Auto-Tune feature is engaged.

