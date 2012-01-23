NAMM 2012 Video: Taylor 700 Series Nylon

Guitar World visited the Taylor booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show to check out several new models and updates, including the 700 Series Nylon.

One of Taylor's themes this year is the integration of their nylon-string models with their steel-string models, and the 700 Series Nylon is a good example of that mix. The guitar shares the same appointments as Taylor's 700 series, but with nylon strings and several other classical-style touches, including the longer, classical-style bridge -- and then there's the headstock.

For more info about the 700 Series Nylon, be sure to check out the video below.

For more about Taylor, visit their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.