NAMM 2012 Video: Taylor's First Tenor Ukulele

At last week's Winter NAMM show, Guitar World headed straight for the Builder's Reserve in the Taylor booth to check out Taylor's first-ever ukulele.

These tenor ukes are made out of the same Hawaiian koa wood used for Taylor's guitars -- but from smaller pieces the company has been saving for years. They are designed by Taylor's Andy Powers, who has been making ukuleles since he was a little kid!

For more info, check out the video below.

