NAMM 2013: Ernie Ball Announces M-Steel Electric Guitar Strings

Ernie Ball has announced M-Steel electric guitar strings, a new patent-pending premium line of strings made from a defense grade alloy known as Maraging Steel.

The new Ernie Ball M-Steel Slinkys will hit the shelves in mid-summer 2013 and will be available in five gauges: Super, Regular, Hybrid, Power and Skinny Top Heavy Bottom.

"String Breakage has been a common problem for guitarists,” says Brian Ball. “With M-Steel, we've developed a new alloy that significantly improves the strength of plain strings and core wire for wrapped strings."

In addition, M-Steel strings are proven to have increased tensile strength while maintaining additional output, increased clarity and fatigue resistance. The wound strings are comprised of a patented Cobalt alloy wrapped around maraging steel hex core wire. M-Steel plain strings feature a patented winding of Cobalt around the ball end of the string which reduces slippage, breakage and stays in tune better than conventional plain strings.

For more information regarding Ernie Balls’ M-Steel strings, visit ernieball.com.