NAMM 2019: Eventide Introduces the Rose Pedal

Eventide Audio is pleased to announce a new and unique guitar and bass effects pedal, the Rose, to be presented at Winter NAMM 2019. You can check out a preview video above.

Rose sounds and behaves differently than all other stomp box pedals currently on the market. Rather than effects running on a DSP chip, Rose is a simple, pristine, super-modulated, digital delay line (DDL) combined with all-analog circuitry bred for mixing, filtering and feedback.

This novel design allows Rose to deliver sounds that both awe and inspire. Sounds range from lush to experimental, allowing for the musician to create a wide spectrum of unprecedented tones for the stage and in the studio. The pedal is an intuitive modulated delay in an attractive, small footprint, with all the precision and flexibility of digital delay with the beauty of analog warmth and feel.

“Rose has the beauty of bucket brigade delay with none of its limitations," says Anthony Agnello, Eventide’s Managing Director. "It’s the culmination of five years of R&D harkening back to the 1745 DDL, the original Digital Delay Line. Rose is our first stompbox to exploit this new/old way to ‘do’ delay. There is no digital signal processing as such. Just a long, pristine, swept delay. Analog circuitry does the rest.”

The Rose sounds inherently different because of its unusual design. The delay is derived from a variable digital clock that can be swept over a range of ~200kHz for maximum fidelity with up to 10 seconds of delay, down to ~8kHz for 50 seconds of delay. All of Rose’s analog circuitry is employed for mixing, filtering and feedback.

With five modulation sources, three bypass types, five presets, a fully assignable HotSwitch, phase inverse, reverse delay, delay multiplier, MIDI TRS/Expression/Auxiliary Input, an endless garden of possibility abounds.

Features:

• 6 tactile knobs (mix, feedback, depth, delay, filter, rate)

• Invert phase and reverse delay

• Delay Multiplier

• Assignable Hot switch: (tap tempo, delay repeat, mod hold, mod reset, A/B)

• 5 Factory Presets

• Modulation (sine, square, random)

• Analog Low Pass Filter

• Expression / Auxiliary / Midi TRS input

• Three different bypass types: Buffered, Relay, Kill Input

• Accepts Line or Instrument Levels

• Can be modulated over a range from ~200kHz for maximum fidelity with up to 10 seconds of delay, down to ~8kHz for 50 seconds of delay

Rose is available now for worldwide pre-order with an estimated shipping date of March 15, 2019 for $349.

To find out more, head over to eventideaudio.com.