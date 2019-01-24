NAMM 2019: Paul Gilbert Announces Ibanez PGM333 30th Anniversary Model

NAMM 2019: Paul Gilbert has shared a video announcing his Ibanez PGM333 30th Anniversary model, celebrating the guitarist’s three decades as an Ibanez endorser.

The new electric guitar boasts an African mahogany body, five-piece PGM maple/walnut neck and a Macassar ebony fretboard with medium frets and acrylic and abalone block inlays.

Other features include three DiMarzio PG-13 humbuckers, a Gotoh GTC101 bridge, reverse headstock with gold hardware, Graph Tech black Tusq XL nut and Gotoh MG-T locking tuners.

Check out the video below to see Gilbert put the PGM333 through its paces.

For more information, head over to Ibanez.