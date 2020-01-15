NAMM 2020: Ashdown drops new line of bass guitars - The Grail, The Arc, The Low Rider and The Saint

NAMM 2020: Ashdown has announced a new line of four bass guitars in collaboration with Chicago-based luthier Dan Lakin. The range includes The Grail, Arc, Low Rider and The Saint, all featuring different body shapes based on classic designs.

These bass guitars feature Hipshot tuners, Dunlop strap locks, Wilkinson bridges & Dunlop Strings. All the models in the range feature matching painted headstocks, completing their respective characteristic looks.

Image 1 of 4 The Low Rider (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering) Image 2 of 4 The Saint (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering) Image 3 of 4 The Arc (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering) Image 4 of 4 The Grail (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

The models feature maple necks coated in Birchwood-Casey Tru-Oil brand gun stock oil for a classic feel.

Each model in the range will feature a lightweight alder body with a high gloss poly finish, and a 20-fret rosewood fretboard. All four bass guitars will be available in red, grey, blue, white and black finishes.

Regarding pickup configurations, The Low Rider will feature two humbuckers, The Saint will have a P-style pickup & a J-style pickup at the bridge, The Arc will be fitted with a P-style split humbucker and The Grail will feature two J-style single coils.

The Grail will be available in both 4- and 5-string versions and as a short-scale model, also.

For more information, head to Ashdown Engineering.