NAMM 2020: Dean brings the Cadi Quilt Top Floyd to its Select Series

NAMM 2020: Dean has announced a brand new model in its Select Series: the Cadi Quilt Top Floyd in Ocean Burst. Featuring a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo bridge and R3 nut and Grover tuners, this guitar looks ready and able to comfortably handle those squealing metal leads.

Sporting a Cadillac body shape - which visually is a hybrid of a single-cut and a Dean ML - with a mahogany and quilt top construction, and the distinctive Dean V-shaped headstock, this axe is certain to be head-turner.

The guitar also comes kitted with a pair of Seymour Duncan pickups - a TB5 in the bridge position and an APH-1 in the neck position - promising versatility in playing a wide range of genres.

The set satin neck is constructed of 3-piece mahogany, with an 22-jumbo fret ebony fingerboard and pearloid block inlays.

The guitar is set to retail at $999.

For more information, head to Dean Guitars.