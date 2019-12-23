NAMM 2020: Electro-Harmonix debuts ludicrously affordable mini tuner pedal

NAMM 2020: Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the first of its offerings for the new year with the EHX-2020, a crazy-cheap mini guitar tuner pedal that’s still stacked with features.

Its features include a large-for-its-chassis color LED display, tuning range from ultra-low B0 to B7, calibration from 436Hz to 445Hz, three flat tuning modes and true bypass switching.

To top it all off, the mini tuner ships with a 9V power supply, and boasts a price tag of just $39. While it doesn’t offer polyphonic tuning (and there’s no accuracy stat listed), that comprehensively undercuts much of the big-brand competition.

This isn’t EHX’s first foray into tuning this year; the 2020 follows the legendary New York company’s Clip On Tuner, which was unveiled back at Summer NAMM 2019.

The EHX-2020 Pedal Tuner is available now - see EHX for more info.