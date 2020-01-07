NAMM 2020: Get Filter’Tron tones from your humbucker-equipped guitar with Seymour Duncan’s new Psyclone pickups

NAMM 2020: The Filter’Tron - commonly found in Gretsch guitars - is the source of countless classic tones, and now Seymour Duncan has made it that little bit easier to eke those country-fied sounds from your dual-humbucker guitar with the launch of the humbucker-sized Psyclone.

The Psyclone is fuelled by double-thickness Alnico V bar magnets, and promises vintage output from the neck, with a little extra from the bridge.

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Four-conductor lead wire is onboard for a variety of wiring options, and SD is offering a choice of nickel or gold covers.

The Psyclone is available now, starting from $139 for a single humbucker, and $265 for a set.

Head over to Seymour Duncan for more info.