NAMM 2020: Martin unveils the SC-13E, an offset acoustic-electric with a revolutionary new cutaway and unprecedented fret access

NAMM 2020: Although Martin unveiled the majority of its 2020 range ahead of the show, it saved the best for last, with the radical new SC-13E, which “seeks to rethink what an acoustic-electric guitar can do”.

The SC-13E boasts an asymmetrical body shape for a balanced output that seeks to deliver more gain before inducing feedback, but the other big change appears around the back of the guitar, courtesy of a revolutionary new cutaway.

This model marks the debut of Martin’s patent-pending Sure Align neck system, which removes the heel, allowing you to access every one of its 20 frets.

That neck is low-profile, giving it more of an electric feel, and accordingly, comes strung with .011-gauge strings from the factory.

The guitar’s top is Sitka spruce, while the back and sides have a koa veneer, all topped off by blue accents on the rosette, fingerboard and binding and visible internal X-bracing.

Fishman’s MX-T electronics also make an appearance, with a discreet tuner built into the soundhole.

Remarkably for a design with this much R&D (over 30 prototypes were made during the course of the process, apparently), the SC-13E’s street price will come in at a respectable $1,500.

This is a radical new design for the contemporary acoustic guitar, and one that went down very well at the show - its shape even mirrors the increased interest in offset electric guitars. Other acoustic builders are going to have to do something pretty special to top this.

