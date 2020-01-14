NAMM 2020: MXR launches this year’s must-have overdrive pedal as it partners with Paul Cochrane for a mini Timmy

NAMM 2020: Paul Cochrane’s Timmy has garnered a reputation for being one of the best overdrive pedals on the market, offering a transparent overdrive that keeps your original guitar and amp tone in check, but there’s always been one problem: Cochrane builds the pedals one by one, leading to lengthy waitlists and high used prices.

MXR has now set out to address that scarcity by partnering with the builder for the Timmy Overdrive mini pedal, which also seeks to put a dent in mini-pedal clones of the original design.

Based on V2 of the Timmy, the MXR Custom Shop’s incarnation features standard gain, bass, treble and volume controls, as well as an additional toggle switch to adjust the pedal’s clipping style.

The price is what will most tempt players to the Timmy fold, however, at just $129 - which is considerably less than current used prices for the original, which start at around $199.

Given the Timmy’s status as a pedal to base your entire tone around, this is one of the most pleasant surprises of the show - it’s already made our wishlist.