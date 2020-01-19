NAMM 2020 video: We tried to build Korg's NuTekt overdrive pedal in under 45 minutes

NAMM 2020: Korg recently released the Nu:Tekt ODS Build, a build-it-yourself overdrive pedal kit which features Nutube technology and no soldering required whatsoever. This piece of kit will definitely be welcome to the DIY-minded guitar players out there.

The pedal features two gain knobs once fully built, one of which adjusts the input gain, the other the gain of the Nutube. The pedal also features a switch to choose between two overdrive types and true bypass switching.

Korg also states that the pedal's circuitboard features a mod-friendly layout, allowing users to create their own designs.

Supposedly, you can build the pedal in just 45 minutes. We sent Mike and Rob from Guitar World/MusicRadar to the Korg booth at NAMM to put this to the test.

For more information on the Nu:Tekt ODS Build, head to Korg.