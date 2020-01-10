NAMM 2020: Korg just dropped a super-easy-to-build pedal kit - with no soldering required

NAMM 2020: Besides Vox’s four new Valvenergy pedals, parent brand Korg has also utilized Nutube technology for the Nu:Tekt OD-S Overdrive kit, which requires no soldering whatsoever.

That should make for an easy build with no risk of anything going wrong - provided you follow the instructions to a tee, of course.

Once assembled, the pedal features two gain knobs, one of which adjusts the input volume, the other the gain of the Nutube, offering amp-style flexibility.

There’s also a switch to choose between two overdrive types (low/high) and true bypass switching.

Most intriguingly, Korg notes that the circuitboard features a mod-friendly layout, allowing you to create your own design.

For anyone who has wanted to build their own pedals but isn’t too handy with a soldering iron, this could be a revelation.

There’s no price or availability just yet - for now, Korg has more info.