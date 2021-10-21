Nathaniel Rateliff to sell used Gibson guitars, Fender amps and more for charity in new Reverb Shop

Nathaniel Rateliff has teamed up with Reverb.com to sell a number of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and amps from his collection for charity.

All proceeds from the Nathaniel Rateliff Reverb Shop – which goes live on Wednesday, October 27 – will go to Rateliff's own charity, The Marigold Project, which focuses on issues of economic, racial and social justice.

The Missouri-born singer/songwriter has put up some great gear for the cause, most notably the Gibson B25-12 acoustic guitar he used for the first of his appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

“This guitar has stayed with me, adding flavor to my older folk records before being brought center-stage during the recording of the album Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats,” Rateliff said of the instrument in a statement.

Image 1 of 4 Nathaniel Rateliff's Gibson B25-12 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 Nathaniel Rateliff's Fender Princeton Reverb (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 Nathaniel Rateliff's Gibson J-200 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 Nathaniel Rateliff's Danocaster Esquire (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Acoustic-wise, there's also the heavily-used Gibson J-200 Rateliff used to record much of his 2018 album, Tearing at the Seams.

On the electric side of things, there are a pair of Nash Telecasters – one a six-string that Rateliff used heavily earlier in his career, and the other a 12-string that has seen significant use in the singer's home studio – and a Danocaster Esquire that Rateliff nicknamed "Joni" due to its blue color and "how effortlessly it shines."

Amp-wise, the shop boasts two Fender Princeton Reverb amplifiers that have been completely hand-wired to replicate '64 Fender Black Panels, and two Ampeg Portaflex SB-12 bass amps, which were used for almost all the bass recordings on Rateliff's 2020 album, And It’s Still Alright.

Image 1 of 3 Nathaniel Rateliff's Nash Telecaster (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 3 Nathaniel Rateliff's Nash 12-String Telecaster (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 3 Nathaniel Rateliff's Ampeg Portaflex SB-12 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

News of Rateliff's gear sale comes just a handful of weeks after the announcement of his first signature guitar, the Gibson LG-2 Western acoustic.

Based on a blend of Rateliff's own Gibson LG-2 and Country Western acoustics, the LG-2 Western is an interesting mix of vintage styling and modern technology, with a mahogany body and LR Baggs electronics aboard.

For more info on the upcoming gear sale, stop by Reverb.