Gibson teams up with singer/songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff for new signature LG-2 Western acoustic guitar

Gibson has teamed up with genre-blending singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff to create a new signature acoustic guitar, the LG-2 Western.

Designed as a blend of Rateliff's own Gibson LG-2 and Country Western acoustics, the new guitar – built at Gibson's newly-expanded Bozeman, Montana acoustic facility – is an intriguing mix of vintage styling and modern technology.

It's built with a compact mahogany body, an Adirondack red spruce top and a V-shaped mahogany neck with a 24 3/4" scale length and an Indian Rosewood fingerboard featuring 20 standard frets and split parallelogram inlays.

The electronics on the acoustic are thoroughly modern though, with an

LR Baggs VTC preamp and an LR Baggs VTC pickup – boasting volume and tone controls mounted at the bottom of the soundhole – coming standard.

Other touches, meanwhile, include a mother of pearl Gibson block logo and Crown inlay on the headstock – a tip of the hat to the Country Western – plus nickel Gotoh Keystone tuners and a teardrop pickguard.

Gibson's Nathaniel Rateliff LG-2 Western acoustic is the guitar giant's third new signature guitar in as many weeks, following the Tony Iommi SG Special and Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom. It's available now – in a Vintage Sunburst finish and with a hardshell case included – for $3,299.

