Neil Young Announces Expanded 'Ragged Glory' Reissue

Neil Young has announced the release of an expanded version of Ragged Glory, after producer John Hanlon discovered additional recordings from the sessions in 1990.

The new reissue, which Young recorded with Crazy Horse, will be “twice the size” of the original 1990 album, according to a message on the Neil Young Archives site. The statement continues:

“Listening to these tracks is a real head scratcher. They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique ‘set oriented’ recording sessions.”

The expanded Ragged Glory, which the statement says will include “another 38 minutes of Crazy Horse classics, mostly undiscovered and unheard before,” will be announced as a standalone LP in vinyl, CD and high resolution digital, with a likely 2019 release date.

For more information, head over to NeilYoungArchives.com.