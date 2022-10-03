Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce new album, World Record, share tender first single, Love Earth

By Sam Roche
published

“Real magic lasts and we think we have it,” Young says of the new, Rick Rubin-produced album

Neil Young
(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced a new studio album, World Record.

Recorded live and mixed to analog tape at Malibu’s Shangri-La recording studio, the new LP will arrive via Reprise Records on November 18. Both Young and Rick Rubin share production credits.

Love Earth, the album’s first single, is a heartwarming downtempo number, crafted with melodic piano chords, some subtle slide guitar playing and a few electric guitar leads, to boot. Check it out below.

Speaking on his virtual daily newspaper, the Times Contrarian, Young says of World Record: “Real magic lasts and we think we have it.”

In terms of formats available, World Record will be released on vinyl as a three-sided double album with an etching on side four, and in both cassette and double CD versions. A limited-edition version of the album pressed on clear vinyl will also be available via Young’s webstore (opens in new tab).

All purchases made via Young’s webstore will come with free hi-res digital audio downloads, and the album will also be available on most major DSPs.

Notably, Love Earth isn’t on Spotify, and it’s almost certain the rest of World Record won’t appear on the streaming platform either, following the removal of Young’s catalog from it earlier this year after a dispute over Covid misinformation.

Take a look at World Record's track list below. 

  1. Love Earth
  2. Overhead
  3. I Walk With You (Earth Ringtone)
  4. This Old Planet (Changing Days)
  5. The World (Is In Trouble Now)
  6. Break The Chain
  7. The Long Day Before
  8. Walkin’ On The Road (To The Future)
  9. The Wonder Won’t Wait
  10. Chevrolet
  11. This Old Planet Reprise

Neil Young

(Image credit: Reprise Records)

Earlier this year, Neil Young and Crazy Horse released Toast, an album recorded in 2001 that was reportedly too dark to put out at the time.

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).