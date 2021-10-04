Nembrini Audio emulates the iconic RAT 2 distortion pedal with new free plugin, the Black Distortion

Italian software company Nembrini Audio has announced a brand-new distortion plugin, and it's completely free.

Modeled on the iconic RAT2 distortion pedal – a heavyweight in the industry favored for its versatility and affordability – the Black Distortion plugin features a simple three-knob layout reminiscent of the RAT 2.

Alongside standard Drive and Level controls, the Black Distortion plugin also features a Filter dial. Players can turn it to the left to roll off brittle high-end frequencies, or turn to the right and let the “natural brightness of a guitar to shine through”.

“The beauty of the Black Distortion plugin lies in its versatility,” Nembrini says. “Used as a primary distortion, it excels at arena rock rhythm tones and soaring leads. Do you have an amplifier plugin with too much headroom? Let the Black Distortion plugin be your dirty channel.

“Maybe you already love your amplifier plugin distortion. Use the Black Distortion plugin as a boost for solos and get the extra kick you need.”

The Black Distortion plugin is available now for no cost whatsoever. For more info, head to Nembrini Audio.