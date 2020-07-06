Neural DSP rounds up “the best clean amps in the industry” for Archetype: Cory Wong plugin

Vulfpeck guitarist Cory Wong has become the latest recipient of a signature Neural DSP plugin with the launch of Archetype: Cory Wong.

As you’d expect from the man with the funky right hand, Wong’s plugin focuses its modeling efforts on clean and edge-of-break-up tones, as well as a bevy of effects.

Archetype: Cory Wong boasts three amps: D.I. Funk Console with adjustable tube saturation and compressor; The Clean Machine, “an amalgamation of the best clean amps in the industry”; and The Amp Snob, which models an especially rare amp (we ain’t afraid to say it: Dumble).

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Effects, meanwhile, include wah, envelope filter, compressor, two overdrives, a BBD-style delay and a reverb with shimmer switch.

There’s also a nine-band graphic EQ, comprehensive cab sim options, and the whole lot can be used standalone on your Mac or PC, too.

Archetype: Cory Wong is available now for $107.99, down from its regular price of $133.99. Head over to Neural DSP for more.

