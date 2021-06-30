Kithara Guitars teams up with artist Terry Bradley for Never Give Up guitar raffle in aid of Action Mental Health

UK-based electric guitar brand Kithara Guitars has unveiled its latest model – an eye-catching “Never Give Up” six-string created in collaboration with renowned artist Terry Bradley – which is being raffled off in support of Action Mental Health.

Chris Moffitt of Kithara Guitars joined forces with Bradley for the stunning build after they were introduced to each other by Windmill Guitars owner Simon Cordner, and embarked on the project after sharing their own struggles with mental health.

This, coupled with the pair’s common passion for art and music, gave way to the Never Give Up guitar – a hand-crafted instrument born out of Moffitt’s boutique hand-crafting skills and Bradley’s artistic vision.

With the build, the two hope to raise awareness about how many men battle with mental health issues, and de-stigmatize the topic of conversation for others who have suffered in a similar way.

Through their art, the pair have sought to visually represent the internal struggles they have faced, with Bradley decking out the facade of the guitar with a vibrant, colorful canvas complemented with images associated with happiness. The reverse, however, depicts a lone figure against a blackened background.

Moffitt, who has suffered from serious depression in his life, said, “I began to find playing my guitar was becoming an escape. It was giving me a way to release my anxiety and release those burdens built up in me.

“I began to see how playing guitar and making music was not only giving me a way to express my emotions but I could see how it impacted others too,” he continued. “I wanted to use my hands to create an instrument, a device that could be used to portray emotion and bring joy to people.

“Now I am proud to use my creations as a testimony of how far I have come and as a way for me to express my emotion and identity and to bring hope to hopeless people.”

In a bid to raise more awareness, the Never Give Up guitar will be raffled off on a dedicated Just Giving page, with proceeds going towards supporting Action Mental Health.

The charity's mission is to change the lives of those suffering from mental ill health, and promotes resilience and well-being to future generations.

The raffle for the guitar is open now, and set to run until the end of July. For more information, or to enter, head over to Kithara Guitars and Terry Bradley's Just Giving page.