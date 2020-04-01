Never lose your pick again with Farewell Tour’s Pick Pocket shirts

Every electric and acoustic player knows the frustration of losing their guitar pick all too well.

Well, not anymore – at least if Farewell Tour has its way. The garment company has introduced a line of patented Guitar Pick Pocket shirts and sweatshirts, featuring a special compartment to store your plectrums.

Explained Farewell Tour Founder and Creative Director Jason Patton, “I wanted to have easy access to my guitar pick, instead of putting it in my pants pocket or setting it down between playing. One day the idea came to me to make a guitar pick pocket shirt.

“I sewed the first guitar pick pocket sample in my living room and was surprised by how functional it was,” he continued. “This began my motivation to get a patent for a guitar pick pocket garment.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the launch and hope guitar players around the world really enjoy our products. We want guitar players to know they have an apparel brand that is made just for them.”

The Farewell Tour Guitar Pick Pocket Collection features premium ring-spun cotton cut and sewn in Los Angeles.

Farewell Tour is also releasing a limited-edition run of tweed amplifier fabric garments, where vintage guitar amplifier fabric is used for the guitar pick pockets.

Tees begin at $40 and sweatshirts at $120. For more information, head to Farewell Tour.