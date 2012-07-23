New Album by The Outlaws, 'It’s About Pride,' to Be Released September 25

The Outlaws will release a new album, It’s About Pride, September 25 via Rocket Science Ventures.

It will be the band's first studio album since 1994's Diablo Canyon. “Tomorrow’s Another Night,” the album’s first single, will hit radio on August 20.

The band features founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Henry Paul and drummer/songwriter Monte Yoho, plus lead guitarist Billy Crain, fellow lead guitarist Chris Anderson, keyboardist/vocalist Dave Robbins and bassist/vocalist Randy Threet.

“Because The Outlaws have been out of the public eye for so long, it’s almost like starting over,” Paul says. “But because of the band’s history, we’re seeing this as a new chapter. We’ve written and recorded this album on our own terms, and we’re out to make a significant impression. What our fans loved then they still love now, because we are just as good or even better than we were. Most of all, they recognize the heart of what it is we still do.”

The Outlaws also will be touring (Check out the dates below) and will take part in the Simple Man Cruise on October 27 with Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers and other bands. Visit simplemancruise.com for more info.

The Outlaws on Tour