New Black Sabbath Album, '13,' Streaming for Free at iTunes

Black Sabbath's new album, 13, which won't be released until June 11, is streaming for free in its entirety at iTunes as of 4 p.m. EST today.

The album is also already available as an iTunes pre-order. You can listen to it — and/or buy it — at this location.

Also, fans who pre-order the standard or deluxe edition (which happens to include three bonus tracks), will immediately receive a download of the album’s first single, “God is Dead?”

The album will be released June 11 on Vertigo (worldwide) and Vertigo/Republic in the US.

Next month, look for Black Sabbath to launch a 20-city North American concert tour in support of 13. Kicking off July 25 in Houston, the tour will include shows in Holmdel, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Boston and more before wrapping up September 3.

The July 2013 issue of Guitar World, featuring our interview with Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, is available now for $7.99 at newsstands and the Guitar World Online Store.