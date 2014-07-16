New Book/CD: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Style and Techniques

Tommy Emmanuel: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of His Guitar Styles & Techniques by Chad Johnson is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Take an in-depth look at the virtuosic playing of this Aussie acoustic master! This Signature Licks book includes detailed analysis of 12 songs, plus a CD featuring demos of all the music examples in the book!

Songs include Angelina • Can't Get Enough • Countrywide • Determination • From the Hip • Guitar Boogie Shuffle • The Hunt • Initiation • Lewis & Clark • Since We Met • Up from Down Under • Who Dares Wins.

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.