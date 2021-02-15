New Gibson Richie Faulkner Flying V prototype teased

After the discontinuation of Epiphone's Richie Faulkner Flying V signature model, Gibson looks to be reviving the design.

While little has been revealed as of yet regarding specs, a new Instagram post by Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian allows us to make some assumptions on the Judas Priest guitarist's new axe.

By the looks of it, the new model retains several of the same features as its Epiphone predecessor, including its dual-humbucker pickup configuration, Floyd Rose-style tremolo and locking nut, single volume knob and symmetrical pickguard.

The guitar's 12th fret falcon inlay – inspired by Rob Halford's nickname for Faulkner – also makes a return. However, there appear to have been several aesthetic changes, including the relocation of the Judas Priest logo from the face of the headstock to the truss rod cover, as well as a new dark blue finish.

As the model teased is only a prototype at present, no official specifications have been released yet. But stay tuned, as we'll bring you details as soon as we know more.