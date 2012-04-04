New Joe Bonamassa Album Will Feature Aerosmith's Brad Whitford

Joe Bonamassa's next album, Driving Towards The Daylight, will be out May 22. Among the guest stars are Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and Whitford's son, Harrison, also a guitarist.

Other guests include guitarists Pat Thrall and Blondie Chaplan, drummer Anton Fig, bassists Michael Rhodes and Carmine Rojas and keyboard player Arlan Schierbaum.

The album was produced by Kevin "Caveman" Shirley (Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Led Zeppelin, Black Country Communion).

"This is definitely more influenced by the stuff that the guys and musicians in this room love, early '60s English and American rock and blues," said the elder Whitford, speaking from Studio At The Palms in Las Vegas, where the album was recorded. "I guess we'll never get that out of our system and its fun to come in here and find our own path down that highway."

The album features four Bonamassa originals, including "Dislocated Boy," "Driving Towards The Daylight," "Heavenly Soul" and "Somewhere Trouble Don't Go." Other tracks include Bonamassa's versions of Tom Waits' "New Coat Of Paint," "Lonely Town Lonely Street" by Bill Withers, "A Place In My Heart" by Bernie Marsden of White Snake and "I Got All You Need," by Willie Dixon.

Bonamassa's label, J&R Adventures, posted the video below, part of the "Countdown to Daylight" series of videos to promote the new album.