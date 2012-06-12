New Led Zeppelin Book, 'Get the Led Out,' to Be Published November 6

A new book, Get the Led Out: How Led Zeppelin Became the Biggest Band in the World, is set to be released November 6.

The book, which is already available for pre-order on Amazon.com, was written by Denny Somach and starts out with a day-by-day timeline based on Carol Miller's radio show of the same name. It provides a behind-the-scenes view of the band, revealing quirky details, achievements and more.

The book also features 27 unguarded interviews with the band members and insiders who witnessed it all, including Jason Bonham, Chris Squire of Yes, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Alice Cooper and music industry veterans Danny Goldberg and Ron Nevinson.

Check out the book on Amazon.com.

Get the Led Out: How Led Zeppelin Became the Biggest Band in the World, Denny Somach, 256 pages, hardcover, Sterling, $29.95