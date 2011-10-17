New Megadeth Song "Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)" Streaming Online

Megadeth's new album, TH1RT3EN, is out on November 1, and it seems weird to say with all of the hype around old-school thrash metal these days, but the last ten years or so might be the most consistent period of Megadeth's career in terms of producing quality music.

Case in point, Dave Mustaine made an appearance on Full Metal Jackie's radio show last night and brought with him a brand new song called "Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)." Obvious improv comedy show jokes aside, the song is another winner from MegaDave and crew. You can listen to the song below.

You can still check out the stream of another new song, "Never Dead," right here.