New Music from Trent Reznor Featured in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' Trailer

With Nine Inch Nails on ice at the moment, NIN fans can at least be reassured that Trent Reznor is keeping busy making new music. Most of the new music we've heard from Reznor lately has come in the form of film scores -- one of which, The Social Network, won a freakin' Oscar -- so it's no surprise that the new music we're bringing you today comes from his latest film project, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. You can check out the trailer below.

Reznor once again collaborated with his longtime partner in crime Atticus Ross for the David Fincher-helmed adaption of the popular novel by Stieg Larsson.

An earlier red band trailer for the film also featured Trent working with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O on a cover of Led Zeppelin's "The Immigrant Song," which you can listen to here.