Trent Reznor and Karen O Cover Led Zeppelin's "The Immigrant Song"

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor has recently recorded a cover version of the Led Zeppelin classic, "The Immigrant Song," with help from Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O. The song was recorded for Reznor's score of the upcoming movie, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. You can listen to Trent's version of "The Immigrant Song" in the video below (Red Band trailer, may be NSFW.)

The NIN frontman, who recently won his first Oscar for the film score for The Social Network, is providing the score for the movie based on the popular Stieg Larson novel. This is his second collaboration with director David Fincher (Fight Club.)

Further details of Reznor collaborators on the score have not yet been revealed.