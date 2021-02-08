New Plini and Per Nilsson Strandberg models revealed ahead of livestream performance

Progressive powerhouses Plini and Per Nilsson are set to debut their all-new Strandberg signature electric guitars during an Instagram livestream later this week.

Spec sheets have been released ahead of the livestream, with the headless, ergonomic guitars sporting a series of striking finishes and innovative appointments.

Strandberg Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Strandberg)

Headlining the new Strandberg artist series line-up is the new Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru guitar. Featuring a series of returning fixtures found on the original bolt-on Plini Strandberg, the new model adopts Strandberg's Neck-Thru construction, which promises "unparalleled playability".

Composed of a five-ply carbon-fiber-reinforced roasted maple neck that extends into the body of the guitar, the vaunted Boden Neck-Thru design virtually eliminates the heel of the guitar, offering "totally unrestrained access to the higher register of the frets".

The neck construction is a tonal appointment as much as it is a functional one, with Strandberg saying that, compared to bolt-on necks, Neck-Thru guitars offer a "punchier" sound with an "enhanced sustain".

Also making its debut are the new Michael Frank-design Strandberg Plini Edition humbuckers. Tested and revised numerous times, the latest Plini pickups promise a plethora of high-gain humbucker sounds and crystal clean tones.

The pickups are controlled via a conventional three-way selector switch and a sole master volume knob.

Returning appointments include a chambered swamp ash body with a solid maple top and Australian blackwood veneer, as well as an ebony fretboard with Plini's Moon inlay at the 12th fret. Elsewhere, the model is equipped with the Strandberg EGS Series 5 tremolo system and black anodized hardware.

The Boden Plini Edition Neck-Thru will be available in Natural and Trans Brown finishes.

Strandberg Singularity True Temperament

Image 1 of 2 Strandberg Singularity 7 True Temperament in Red Blast (Image credit: Strandberg) Image 2 of 2 Strandberg Singularity 8 True Temperament in Blue Blast (Image credit: Strandberg)

Plini will be joined on the Instagram livestream by Per Nilsson, who also has a new signature Strandberg guitar.

The equally innovative Singularity True Temperament – available in a Red Blast 7-string or Blue Blast 8-string – comes equipped with a multi-scale, custom-calibrated True Temperament fretting system, which promises "virtually perfect tuning anywhere on the fretboard".

Described as a "giant leap forward", the fretting system also creates a sonic environment in which notes within a chord "bloom together in perfect harmony".

Other features include a multi-scale length – 26.25" to 25.5" for the 7-string, 28" to 26.5" for the 8-string – as well as a solid American basswood body, aircraft-grade aluminum hardware and a Strandberg EGS Series 5 fixed bridge.

A Per Nilsson-modified EndurNeck-profile roasted maple neck also appears, as does an Indian rosewood fretboard.

The new H-S-H-configured models come equipped with Lundgren Modern Vintage Neck and Bridge Humbuckers, as well as a Lundgren single-coil. Controlled by a five-way pickup selector switch, as well as a master volume and master tone knob, the Lungren's promise full-throttle, throaty gains and a versatile dynamic character.

Due to the complexities involved in making the True Temperament models, Strandberg have revealed that only a limited number of guitars will be available.

You will be able to see both guitars in action on Wednesday February 10, live on either Strandberg's Instagram or Facebook at 09:00 CET, with both Plini and Per Nilsson set to take their new models for a spin.

For more info on the new models in the meantime, visit Strandberg.