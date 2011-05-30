New Tool Album Coming In May 2012?

Tool (may) have announced that they will release their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album in May of 2012. This would be the first new material from the band since 2006's 10,000 Days.

In typical Tool fashion, the band made the semi-announcement via a cryptic newsletter posting on their site, which also covered such topics as the Rapture and Taco Bell. You can read the full thing here.

An except from the newsletter reads: "No matter how many new Tool tunes are currently complete, I will personally guarantee that the new CD will be released on May 22, 2012 (or May 15, 2012). And unlike that old f**k rattling the shingles with his cauliflower and mini-Cheddars flatulence, my calculation is not based on some preposterous coded Biblical numerology. Instead, it comes from a credible source who, himself, obtained the information via trance-contact (which was written down on a scratch pad) from an interplanetary avatar (and sector commander) named ZEMKLA JR. from the city of Farlon on the planet Selo (in the Bernard’s Star System)."