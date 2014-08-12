Van Halen Book by Guitar World Editors Chronicles '40 Years of the Great American Rock Band'

The editors of Guitar World have compiled a book dedicated to one of the greatest rock bands the US has ever produced: Van Halen.

The book, Van Halen: 40 Years of the Great American Rock Band, tells you everything you ever wanted to know about Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen and Sammy Hagar.

The book is the ultimate collection of interviews with and stories about the mighty Van Halen — from their beginnings as a young rock act on the Sunset Strip through their critically acclaimed 2012 comeback album, A Different Kind of Truth.

You'll learn everything there is to know about every era of Van Halen, including:

• The 50 greatest Van Halen songs of all time, from “Runnin’ with the Devil” to “Tattoo” and every classic song in between. GW’s editors pick the best of the best.

• The complete history of Van Halen — their early struggles as an unknown rock outfit to their ascension to worldwide superstar status, as well as the revolving door of singers that fronted the band after the initial departure of David Lee Roth.

• The making of nearly every Van Halen record in the band’s extensive catalog, including Van Halen, Van Halen II, Women and Children First, 1984, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and A Different Kind of Truth.

• Revealing interviews with Eddie Van Halen in which he details his guitar playing on nearly every Van Halen album, the gear he used during recordings and onstage, his relationships with his bandmates past and present and his longtime battle with alcohol.

• A legendary roundtable discussion between Eddie Van Halen and his hero, guitar pioneer Les Paul.

• In his own words, Wolfgang Van Halen: the teenage son of Eddie who became Van Halen’s permanent bass player after Michael Anthony’s departure.

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Through the years, Guitar World has been there to bring you in-depth, first-hand reports on Edward Van Halen’s tumultuous career. It’s been a wild ride for Eddie and Van Halen — and you can read all about it right here in this incredible collection of historic interviews and articles from the pages of GW.