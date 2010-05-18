New Video from Trent Reznor's Post-NIN Project

"The Space In Between" (above), is the new video from How To Destroy Angels, the brand new project featuring Nine Inch Nails mainman Trent Reznor and his wife Mariqueen Maandig (ex-West Indian Girl) along with frequent NIN collaborator Atticus Ross. The clip was helmed by up-and-coming British director Rupert Sanders, who has a few short films and an impressive selection of commercials to his name, including a point-of-view escape commercial for the Wolverine video game and a bullet-time football tackling commercial for Nike.

"The Space In Between" comes off How To Destroy Angels' upcoming six-song EP, which will come out in both digital and physical form this summer. The first song released by the band, "A Drowning", was only made available digitally. A full-length Angels album will come out early next year, with some possible touring to support it.

Reznor recently stated that Nine Inch Nails is "not dead" even though he is focusing for the moment on How To Destroy Angels. Reznor answered selected fan questions at the How To Destroy Angels page on Facebook, saying about Nine Inch Nails, "I am about to work on some material that I believe will be quite different than previous NIN very soon."

Reznor retired Nine Inch Nails as a live act last fall, although he said at the time he still intended to make music under that name.