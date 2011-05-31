Nick 13 (Tiger Army) to Release Americana/Country Solo Album on June 7

Nick 13, the frontman for Southern California-based rock trio Tiger Army, will release his solo album June 7 via Sugar Hill Records.

Nick's self-titled debut was produced in Los Angeles and Nashville by Greg Leisz and James Intveld, with mixing duties handled by Grammy award winner Jim Scott (Wilco, Tom Petty, Dixie Chicks). Nick 13 crafts storytelling Americana songs of heartbreak, experience and passion, driven by his distinctive voice and acoustic guitar.

Nick 13 is best known as the singer, songwriter, guitarist and founder of Tiger Army. His solo work recalls the vintage American sounds of honky-tonk and California country from the middle of the last century with a modern twist. He's already performed at Stagecoach, Hootenanny and South By Southwest.

"Nick 13 has the timbre of Chris Isaak, the tone of a young Lyle Lovett, with some Elvis and Ricky Nelson mixed in," wrote The Press Enterprise. CMT.com declared his music to be "drenched in hillbilly electric guitar [and] coolness."

Nick's debut album for Sugar Hill Records features acoustic and electric guitar, standup bass, pedal steel, fiddle and much more from a wide pedigree of players who connected with 13's genuine passion, understanding and knowledge of the history of the music and forward-thinking vision for the future. Some of the folks on the album include Lloyd Green, Sara Watkins, Josh Grange, Eddie Perez and Mitch Marine, in addition to the album’s producers Leisz and Intveld.

Nick 13 will kick off the album's release with two back-to-back headlining shows in Los Angeles followed by a national tour in June (dates below).

NICK 13 TOUR DATES: