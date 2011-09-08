Nickelback to Release New Album, 'Here and Now,' in November

After a long wait between albums, Nickelback are all set to release their seventh studio album, titled Here and Now, on November 21.

"We're four people who love making music, the way we like to make it," said Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. "We entered the studio this year with a vision, and it all came together. We're extremely happy with the results, and can’t wait to share them with our fans."

On top of the album release, the band will be releasing two singles -- "When We Stand Together" and "Bottoms Up" -- simultaneously, with both tracks hitting radio on September 26 and being available for purchase digitally the following day.

The follow-up to 2008's multi-platinum-selling Dark Horse, Here and Now was recorded at Mountain View Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.