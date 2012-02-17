Nicolas Cage Compares Himself to Led Zeppelin

Earlier this week, actor Nicolas Cage tried to explain his recent, eclectic career choices by comparing himself, in a way, to Led Zeppelin.

"I would like to find a way to embrace what Led Zeppelin did, in filmmaking," he told the Huffington Post, because he’s "trying to create a kind of a cultural understanding through my muse that is part of the zeitgeist that isn't motivated by vanity or magazine covers or awards. It's more, not countercultural, but counter-critical.

"They remained intimately mysterious -- because they just went about it their own way, or against what the advice might have been or what the council might have been.

"And I admire that. And I would like to tap into more exploration of horror films and just everything that I shouldn't be doing, according to representation."

It's interesting to note that Cage's recent films have contained more and more shrieking and references to Norse mythology.