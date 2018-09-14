Night Ranger Share Official Music Video for "Truth"

Night Ranger have shared the official video for the song “Truth.” The song hails from the band’s most recent studio album, Don't Let Up.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, singer and bassist Jack Blades called “Truth” a “straight from the heart and soul” kind of song.

“When I wrote the lyrics and we came up with the song, it was like, ‘Just give me truth,’ ” he said. “That’s kind of what this world needs right now. How about a little truth? I mean, with everything. I’m not just talking about what’s going on currently in politics. I’m talking about in the world as a whole. If people were really true to themselves, if everything was just truth, think how it would be. Maybe it’s a fantasy dream and everything like that, and I’m not saying that we’re pie-in-the-sky dudes, because that’s the last thing that Night Ranger is. But I’m saying that we came up with the song ‘Truth’ for that very reason of what this world needs right now is some truth.”

Night Ranger will be celebrating the 35th anniversaries of its first two studio albums, Dawn Patrol and Midnight Madness, with a special performance of both records in full at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois, on October 18 and at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on November 29. According to Blades, the shows will feature “a lot of songs that we’ve never played live.”

For tickets and other information, check out NightRanger.com.