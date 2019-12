Technical death metal veterans Nile have announced a July 3 release date for their upcoming album, At The Gate Of Sethu.

At the moment, no other details around the release are available; however, fans have been advised to keep an eye on the band's Facebook page for updates.

The new album, the follow-up to 2009's Those Whom the Gods Detest was produced by Neil Kernon (Cannibal Corpse, Macabre).