“The chord changes in K-pop are a lot more interesting than what's been happening over the last few years”: Nile Rodgers makes surprise appearance at Coachella with K-pop group Le Sserafim

By Janelle Borg
published

Nile Rodgers lent his signature playing style to the group’s track Unforgiven

Nile Rodgers playing guitar with Le Sserafim at Coachella
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Coachella festival-goers might have been surprised to spot Nile Rodgers riffing with K-pop group Le Sserafim this past weekend. While Rodgers initially appeared on stage without much fanfare, Le Sserafim gave credit to their special guest by giving him a shoutout, much to the delight of their audience. 

As befitting a Coachella performance, Rodgers brought his trusty signature 'Hitmaker' Strat with him, and contributed his signature chucking playing style to the track Unforgiven.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.