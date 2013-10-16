Nirvana, Deep Purple, Yes and Kiss Among 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Nirvana — Guitar World's current cover stars — are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2014 nominees.

This latest batch of hopefuls also includes Deep Purple, Yes, Kiss, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band — which featured Mike Bloomfield on guitar — plus the late Link Wray and British Invasion stalwarts the Zombies. You can see a complete list of nominees below.

Nirvana is the only act to land on the ballot in its first year of eligibility. Their cover of Shocking Blue's "Love Buzz," released in 1988, was their first single.

If Yes make it into the Hall this year, it could lead to their first performance with singer Jon Anderson since 2004. "I don't have any anger about our exclusion," bassist Chris Squire told Rolling Stone in 2011. "But it would be a magnificent thing if they would include every member of Yes. I think there's about 19 or 20 of us."

Once again, the Rock Hall of Fame will offer fans the opportunity to participate in the induction-selection process.

Starting today, October 16, and continuing through 5 p.m. EST December 10, the public can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will constitute a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2014 inductees. The 2014 inductees are chosen by a secret ballot of more than 600 individual voters consisting of all past inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, musicians, historians, critics and members of the music industry.

The 29th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place April 2014 in New York City. Venue and public ticket sale information will be announced at a later date. The Induction Ceremony will be aired on HBO in May.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2014 Nominees had to release their first recording no later than 1988.

2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Chic

Deep Purple

Peter Gabriel

Hall and Oates

Kiss

LL Cool J

The Meters

Nirvana

N.W.A.

The Replacements

Linda Ronstadt

Cat Stevens

Link Wray

Yes

The Zombies

P.S.: Once again, no sign of Stevie Ray Vaughan's name ...