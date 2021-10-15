Nita Strauss joins forces with David Draiman for stomping new track, Dead Inside

Nita Strauss has returned with a new single, Dead Inside, which features a guest appearance from Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

The track blazes a trail between skyscraper-scale modern rock anthem and masterful tech metal, with all the relentless energy and fretboard theatrics we’ve come to expect from Strauss.

“This is my first time releasing my own music with a vocalist, and I am so honored to take this step alongside a legend like David Draiman,” says Strauss. “David’s voice and powerful lyrics took this song to a level I could never have imagined! And we are so excited to unleash this song on the world.”

“Serendipity can be really cool,” adds Draiman. “We’ve been friends for years. Nita sent me the track… then in literally a couple of days, while killing time in Santa Monica, the whole thing just came together. [I’m] incredibly proud of how it turned out and honored to be a part of it.”

Dead Inside marks the first new music from Strauss since her 2018 debut album, Controlled Chaos. Strauss revealed earlier this year that a follow-up record is on the way and that it features a number of guest vocalists, though any further details remain under wraps for now.

Strauss will be heading out for a nationwide headline tour next month, which kicks off on November 11 in New Orleans and concludes on December 18 in Angola, IN.

Keep an eye on NitaStrauss.com for more information.