Nita Strauss is working on a second solo album, this time with vocals

Nita Strauss released her debut solo album, Controlled Chaos, back in 2018. And apparently the Alice Cooper electric guitar player has a second effort in the works.

What’s more, as she recently told SoundMojo’s Innersleeve podcast, there will be singing on this one – just not hers.

“Actually, I am going to have some guest vocalists on this one,” Strauss said. “I'm not going to do any singing, because I want it to sound good. But I have people much more talented at singing than me doing a couple of guest spots, and then the rest is going to be instrumental."

Elsewhere in the record, Strauss picked her favorite Alice Cooper song to play.

“I’ll go with my favorite one to play live, because we just added it into the set list. It’s called Roses on White Lace. This is a song I’ve been dying to play for a long time. And the way that we play it is really theatrical.

“There’s this really cool moment where Alice’s wife, who is a ballet dancer, she comes up in a full dead bride ensemble, in full white face in a bloody wedding gown and they do this incredible dance together across the stage.

“And while they’re doing that I get to play my favorite solo of the whole set, which is the most difficult one. I really like the challenging solos. This is a Kane Roberts solo – Kane was Alice’s guitar solo in the late ‘80s – and I had to ask him how he plays this one part because I couldn’t figure it out.

“And so to have this ultra-theatrical moment going on while I get to really push my own limits as a guitar player, that’s my favorite moment for sure.”